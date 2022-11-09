Police: Vehicle linked to shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township

article

Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night.

Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored sedan, lead police onto I-95, towards the Betsy Ross Bridge, and into Evesham Township where local police joined the pursuit.

Authorities say the suspects exited the vehicle on Route 73 in the parking lot of Bradley's Funeral Home.

Responding officers took one person into custody and warned that others could still be at large.

Police advised that nearby residents should remain indoors during the search.