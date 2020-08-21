Police: Woman, 25, killed by hit-and-run driver in Cobbs Creek

article

Philadelphia police say a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Cobbs Creek.

It happened while she was crossing the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman fell in the southbound lane where she was struck again. Police say the first vehicle left the scene while the second vehicle remained on location.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

