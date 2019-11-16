Police: Woman, 31, found dead inside car in Olney

article

Police are investigating after they say a 31-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in Olney overnight.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot near Clarkson and Rising Sun avenues.

Police said the victim had a hole in her abdomen and head, along with multiple wounds, but no shell casings or bullets were recovered from the scene. Authorities are investigating her death as a possible homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

