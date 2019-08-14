Police: Woman, 44, missing from Society Hill

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood.

Jacqueline Taylor Campitelli, 44, was last seen at 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Washington Square.

Campitelli is described as 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds with a thin build, fair complexion, greene eyes and straight blonde hair that falls below the shoulder. She was last seen wearing a red top and camo leggings.

Police say she may have bruising around her mouth due to recent surgery. She is taking medication that may cause her to speak incoherently and have hallucinations.

Anyone with any information on Campitelli's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.