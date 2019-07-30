Police: Woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Pa. Walmart turns herself in

article

Police say the woman who was accused of urinating on potatoes inside a Pennsylvania Walmart has turned herself in.

The woman, identified as Grace Brown, turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police were searching for the woman after she was accused of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart store in West Mifflin. The bizarre incident allegedly took place late July 24 into early July 25. The West Mifflin Police Department released photos of the woman taken from surveillance video at the store in hopes that someone in the community would identify her.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, a store employee claimed to have seen the woman committing the act. It was not shared whether or not the employee attempted to intervene.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Walmart said the store immediately handled the situation.

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted," the statement read.

FOX News contributed to this report. Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com