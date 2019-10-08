Police: Woman attacked while jogging in Spring Garden; suspect in custody

article

A man is in custody after police say he attacked a woman while she was jogging in Spring Garden on Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 2220 block of Wallace Street.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman was approached by a man who punched and kicked her in the face. The woman told police she doesn't know the man and the attack was unprovoked.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The man was reportedly discovered walking in front of a gym while police were observing gym security footage of him following the alleged attack. Police said he was detected by his distinctive footwear: one sneaker and one sandal.

The suspect has yet to be identified. It's unclear what charges he faces at this time.