Police: Woman attacked while jogging in Spring Garden; suspect sought

Police say a woman was attacked while jogging in the city's Spring Garden section.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 2220 block of Wallace Street.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman was approached by a man who punched and kicked her in the face. The woman told police she doesn't know the man and the attack was unprovoked.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for a male suspect who they say attacked a woman jogging in Spring Garden.

Police describe the man as 6 feet tall with a thin build and facial hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie and light gray sweatpants.

Advertisement

Authorities are currently searching for surveillance video of the attack. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.