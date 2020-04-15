Police: Woman charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old son

article

Philadelphia police say a mother has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of her 7-year-old son in Kensington.

Investigators say Tazmir Ransom was taken to Saint Christopher’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday for difficulty breathing, where it was discovered he was suffering from numerous severe injuries. According to police, the boy died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Natasha Franks, 26, of the 2000 block of Clarence Street, was taken into custody on Monday. She has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare, unsworn falsifying, and related offenses.

The investigation remains active and is currently assigned to the Homicide Unit.

