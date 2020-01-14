Police: Woman fatally stabbed man inside Cumberland County home

article

A woman has been charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed a man inside their Cumberland County home.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of South 2nd Street in Millville.

Responding officers discovered 35-year-old Axel Torres unresponsive and suffering from a knife wound to his front leg. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Torres succumbed to his injuries Monday and was pronounced dead.

Investigators said 30-year-old Kathleen Ayala had gotten into a fight with Torres at their home. When Torres allegedly left the home, Ayala chased after him. The altercation ensued, leaving Torres unconscious with several stab wounds, including one to his leg allegedly inflicted by a nail clipper.

Ayala was originally charged with assault and weapon offenses. She was later charged with murder and remanded to Cumberland County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

