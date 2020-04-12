Police: Woman fatally stabbed multiple times in head in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed multiple times in the head Sunday night in West Philadelphia.
Police responded to a home on the 3800 block of Wyalusin Avenue just around 5:30 p.m.
Authorities say a 47-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the head by an unknown suspect.
The victim was reportedly rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in extremely critical condition. She later died at the hospital.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time. No word on what caused the incident.
