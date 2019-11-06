Police: Woman found stabbed to death inside Fox Chase home

article

Philadelphia police say a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in Fox Chase.

It happened on the 800 block of Bergen Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman was found in a bathroom of the home with multiple stab wounds in her back.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

