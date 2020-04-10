Police: Woman, man wounded after shooting at officers in South Philadelphia

article

Police responding to reports of shots fired in a South Philadelphia neighborhood encountered a woman who authorities say opened fire on the officers, sparking a shootout that left her and a man wounded.

According to police, two uniformed officers heard people in the backyard of a home on the 1500 block of Bailey Street early Friday and tried to enter the area through an alleyway.

They saw a man and a woman outside a home, and authorities say the woman immediately began firing several shots at the officers.

The officers returned fire and eventually captured the pair. The woman was shot in the thigh and the 33-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen. The woman is listed in stable condition, while the man is in critical condition.

Neither officer was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.