Police: Woman on scooter struck by city vehicle overnight in North Philadelphia

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by a city vehicle while riding a scooter early Thursday morning in Spring Garden.

The apparent accident happened near Spring Garden Street and Ridge Avenue around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

The victim suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The City of Philadelphia vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene.

Crash investigators are working to determine what caused the collision.

