Police: Woman ripped from car, shot twice in Olney

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman was shot twice during a carjacking in Olney on Sunday night.

According to police, the victim was sitting in her car near the intersection of Ella Street and Clarkson Avenue when two black men and two black women tore her from the driver's seat.

Once outside the car, the woman was once in each thigh. Emergency responders transported the victim to Einstein Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

Police have not given a description of the suspects. The victim's car, a red Mercedes SUV, was not taken.

This is an ongoing investigation.

