Police: Woman shoots, kills man and 2 children in Wissinoming
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a woman shot and killed a 35-year-old man, 6-year-old girl and 6-month-old in a possible attempted murder-suicide in Wissinoming.
It happened on the 6800 block of Hegerman Street around 10 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say the man and 6-year-old died at the scene. The 6-month-old girl was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where she later died.
According to police, when officers arrived they found the 29-year-old woman laying in the street with a gun. The alleged shooter was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.