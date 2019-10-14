Police: Woman shoots, kills man and child; injures 6-month-old

Police say a woman shot and killed a 35-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl in an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Wissinoming. A 6-month-old girl was critically wounded.

It happened on Hegerman Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

The 6-month-old was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say they arrived to find the 29-year-old woman laying in the street with a gun. The alleged shooter was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

