Police: Woman shot and killed during domestic dispute at home in Hunting Park

Authorities are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot and killed Tuesday night inside a home in Hunting Park.

Police say the deadly shooting happened on the 4000 block of North Franklin Street sometime before midnight.

Investigators say the 26-year-old victim was shot in the neck during a reported domestic dispute. She was transported to Temple University Hospital where she died.

No arrests have been made at this time. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the suspect is known to police.

