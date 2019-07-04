Police: Woman's body found in Delaware River near Penns Landing

article

Philadelphia police Thursday morning responded to reports of a body found in the Delaware River near Penns Landing.

The body was discovered on the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 6 a.m.

A marine unit pulled a woman's body from the water. She was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m, according to police.

Near the scene, police found a black Nissan SUV with a 5-year-old girl inside. Police say the girl claimed she was with her father, but officers were unable to locate him.

It's unknown at this time if the two incidents are related. The girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania.

This is an ongoing investigation.

