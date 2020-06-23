Police: Woman's body found wrapped in trash bag in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman’s body was found wrapped up in a trash bag in Germantown.
Police say the body was found on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street Tuesday around 6 p.m.
The body appears to be a 25-year-old woman.
No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
