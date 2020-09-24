Police working to identify man shot and killed in West Oak Lane

article

Authorities are investigating after a young man was shot and killed overnight in West Oak Lane.

Police say the fatal shooting happened 7100 block of North 19th Street shortly before midnight.

Investigators believe the victim is in his late teens or early 20s. He was reportedly wearing part of a Burger King uniform when he was shot, which leads investigators to believe he had just finished a shift at the restaurant. He is considered a John Doe at this time, according to police.

No arrests have been reported, but police say a car believed to have been abandoned by the shooter was recently stolen during a home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!