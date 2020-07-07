Polls close following mostly mail-in primaries in NJ, Del.

article

Voters in New Jersey and Delaware are the latest Americans to vote in a primary election during a pandemic.

The majority of New Jersey Democrats and Republicans are voting by mail, choosing their candidates for president, Senate and House.

Delaware voters, who will only be voting for president, also have the opportunity to vote by mail, but Governor John Carney established new rules under his state of emergency order to help protect voters who still want to head to the polls.

New Jersey voters had to have their ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, put in a county drop box, or dropped off in person at the county board of elections. Tallying could take awhile, though, because the state set a deadline of July 14 for boards of elections to county timely mailed ballots.

Governor Phil Murphy mandated the nearly all-mail election for New Jersey because of the coronavirus outbreak, but he also required half of a county’s polling places to be open for in-person voting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.