Possible measles exposure occurred in York County and Hershey, Pa. officials say

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is notifying people of a possible measles exposure in York County and Hershey in August.

People visiting several locations in York County and in Hershey between August 22 and August 29 may have been exposed to measles, the department said.

These locations and times were listed by the department as to when the exposure might have happened:

Hershey Theater, 15 East Caracas Avenue, Hershey, Pa. August 23 between 7:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Fuddruckers, 2300 East Market Street, York, Pa. August 22 between 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 East Market Street, Lincoln Hwy., York, Pa., August 26 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 South George Street, York, Pa., August 26,

Near the Lab between 1:30 and 3:45 p.m. Near the Imaging Department between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Near the Emergency Department between 6:15 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. Near the Imaging Department between 7:00 and 9:30 p.m.

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 East Market Street, Lincoln Hwy., York, Pa., August 28 between 10:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

August 29 between 9:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George Street, York, Pa., August 29 near the emergency room between 11:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

One patient at WellSpan York Hospital is confirmed with measles.

Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease. It spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact involving mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms usually appear one to three weeks after exposure. Symptoms include high fever, rash, coughing and red, watery eyes.

Anyone believing they may have been exposed is urged to contact their health care provider, or call the Pa. Department of Health toll-free at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).