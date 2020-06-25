PPD issue moratorium on use of tear gas, deputy commissioner demoted following I-676 incident

The Philadelphia Police Department has issued a moratorium on the use of tear gas following the police response to the I-676 protests on June 1, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced during a Thursday press conference.

Police fired nonlethal bullets into the crowd and halted traffic during the Monday evening rush hour, and more than two dozen people were arrested during ongoing protests following George Floyd's death and other recent racially-charged killings.

Commissioner Outlaw apologized to the community for the use of tear gas during the demonstrations and declared a moratorium on the use of tear gas for crowd control.

“I humbly apologize to those who were directly impacted as well as to our communities at large,” Commissioner Outlaw said. "As recently as today, I have viewed video posted by the New York Times, by which I am extremely disturbed and quiet frankly sickened beyond description. Some of the video depicts our officers utilizing the force instruments gratuitously and in complete divergence from our policy directive."

She added, "The use of OC is not to be used for the dispersal of non-violent persons or disorderly crowds and in situations where people are peacefully exercising their constitutional right of free speech."

Outlaw said she is committed to repairing the damage the event has caused to the already strained police-community relations.

Protesters race up a hill after being shot by tear gas after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In addition, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson accepted a voluntary demotion to chief inspector, a position he previously held before being promoted to deputy commissioner, following his approval to use CS gas during the protests. Wilson was the incident commander the day of the I-676 protests on June 1.

"I and I alone gave the approval for CS gas. I did this based on what I could see from my position and also what I have been hearing on the radio," Wilson said.

Wilson also stated that he called Outlaw before the deployment of CS gas at 52nd and Market but not during the protests on I-676.

Outlaw stated a SWAT officer will be suspended with intent to dismiss after 30 days following the incident. An official announcement will be made on Friday.

Mayor Jim Kenney said due a violent situation he did approve the use of non-lethal munitions, which were consistent with the department's current policies.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that even though I did not authorize the use of tear gas specifically for I-676, I should also be held accountable," Kenney said. "The day before the demonstrations on I-676, in response to an extremely violent situation, I approved the use of non-lethal munitions to be used, consistent with the department's current policies."

Kenney added he regrets his decision and his statement following to attempt to justify the use of tear gas.

"Ever since seeing the video of the terrifying incident on I-676 I have regretted my decision from the day before. I also regret my statements that followed that attempted to justify the use of tear gas in that particular situation. I now know that my statements were based on inaccurate information being relayed from the scene. So I recognize that I also need to apologize. I apologize sincerely to the peaceful protesters out there on that highway on June 1, who were simply choosing to exercise their right to speak out against injustice and institutional racism."

The investigation is ongoing. The city is retaining an independent consultant to conduct a comprehensive examination of the city’s response.

