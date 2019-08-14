Pregnant 18-year-old missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a pregnant teenager reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Rhakia Jainlett, 18, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of North Gratz Street.

Jainlett is described as 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and straight black hair that falls below the shoulder. She was last seen wearing an orange dress with a blue denim jacket and gold sandals.

Police say Jainlett is two months pregnant.

Anyone with information regarding Jainlett's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.