Police: Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a pregnant woman and a man were wounded in a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5400 block of Pearl Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a 48-year-old man was shot twice in the shoulder and hip. A 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the head, wrist and chest.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
___
___
