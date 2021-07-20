Police: Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philadelphia shooting

Police say a pregnant woman and a man were wounded in a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5400 block of Pearl Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was shot twice in the shoulder and hip. A 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the head, wrist and chest.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

