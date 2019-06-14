President Trump, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, discuss keeping Coatesville Sikorsky plant open

President Donald Trump shared a series of tweets Friday night that highlighted a conversation he had with Lockheed Martin CEO, Marillyn Hewson, about maintaining the Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, Pa.

Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin announced the plant would close due to an economic slump in the rotocraft industry and the company's desire to balance resources.

The closure of the Sikorsky plant would put over 450 people out of a job. Lockheed Martin said they would help those displaced find work at other company facilities.

Lockheed Martin acknowledged the conversation with the president and vowed to explore ways to keep the Sikorsky plant open.

With the 2020 election on the horizon, Trump's efforts to save jobs in the state could go a long way in earning some brownie points among undecided Pennsylvania voters.