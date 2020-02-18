President Trump pardons former 49ers owners Eddie DeBartolo

article

President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted full clemency to former San Francisco 49er owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. who was convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

Trump, who was not present at the announcement, signed the executive order at the White House. He had had met with several NFL players, including former Niners' Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott, about the pardon. Those NFL greats were there.

"I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did," Rice said at the announcement. "Today is a great day."

Rice credited DeBartolo for doing "so much in the community." During his tenure, the 49ers won five Super Bowls in 14 years.

A reporter asked the football stars: Does it bother you that Trump's pardons seem to only affect wealthy people? The question wasn't exactly answered.

Other colleagues said that the DeBartolo name was icononic for philanthropy and that he should be forgiven for transgressions of the past.

DeBartolo Jr., who built the San Francisco 49ers' 1980s-'90s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners' scandals in the sport's history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

DeBartolo never received the license, was fined by the NFL, and barred from active control of the 49ers for a year. He never went to prison.

He could have returned to the team but instead ceded control of the franchise to his sister, Denise York, in 2000, in return for other parts of the family business empire. DeBartolo confirms it was voluntary.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters on Tuesday, along with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley.

"We all make mistakes," Haley said. "And today, the president cleared that mistake."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.