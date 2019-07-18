Expand / Collapse search

President Trump says he will nominate Gene Scalia for labor secretary

By Amy Lieu
FILE: A press conference takes place at the U.S. Department of Labor on July 10, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will nominate Gene Scalia, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, for labor secretary. 

The president made the announcement in a series of two tweets. 

“I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new Secretary of Labor. Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience....” Trump tweeted. 

If Scalia is confirmed, he will succeed former labor secretary Alex Acosta, who stepped down last week.

This story was reported from Los Angeles