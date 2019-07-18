President Trump says he will nominate Gene Scalia for labor secretary

article

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will nominate Gene Scalia, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, for labor secretary.

The president made the announcement in a series of two tweets.

“I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new Secretary of Labor. Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience....” Trump tweeted.

If Scalia is confirmed, he will succeed former labor secretary Alex Acosta, who stepped down last week.

