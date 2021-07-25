Procession escorts fallen firefighter to coroner's office

article

A procession has led the body of a fallen firefighter to the coroner's office.

Tom Royds passed away as a result of a crash on Interstate 76.

Royds worked at the Union Fire Association full time and even worked as a volunteer with the Clifton Heights and the Belmont Hills Fire Company. The chief says that anyone that knew him, knew that he loved his job.

Anyone wishing to honor firefighter Royds may gather at the Lower Merion Township building by 4:30pm, as the processional will pass by shortly after.

