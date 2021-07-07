Procession held for Montgomery County firefighter who died battling Fourth of July house fire

A procession was held Wednesday for a Montgomery County firefighter who lost his life battling a fire that broke out at a Fourth of July celebration over the weekend.

Sean DeMuynck, a 35-year-old member of the Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company, climbed to the third floor of a burning home on Rosedale Road just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lower Merion Cheif Fire Officer Chaz McGarvey said DeMuynck was with two other firefighters when a mayday call went out around 11 p.m. DeMuynck was unable to escape the home, according to McGarvey.

Fire officials are still working to determine what lead to DeMuynck's demise. An official cause of death has not been reported.

Firefighters honored DeMuynck on Wednesday with a procession from the county coroner's office to a local funeral home.

