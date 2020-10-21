Prosecutors: 2 children dead after shooter opens fire on apartment in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey say two children were killed when someone fired shots into a second-floor apartment in Trenton late Tuesday night.
The fatal shooting happened on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10 p.m.
Prosecutors said two brothers, ages 8 and 16, were killed by gunfire.
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton police are investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.
Editor's note: Preliminary information from the prosecutor's office identified the 8-year-old victim as a girl. Officials released a correction Wednesday that both victims are boys.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest