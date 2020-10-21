Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 29 staff
Crime & Public Safety
Prosecutors: 2 children dead after shooter opens fire on apartment in Trenton

FOX 29's Steve Keeley has more on a deadly shooting in Trenton that claimed the lives of two young brothers ages 8 and 16.

TRENTON, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey say two children were killed when someone fired shots into a second-floor apartment in Trenton late Tuesday night.

The fatal shooting happened on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10 p.m.

Prosecutors said two brothers, ages 8 and 16, were killed by gunfire. 

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton police are investigating.  So far, no arrests have been made.

Editor's note: Preliminary information from the prosecutor's office identified the 8-year-old victim as a girl. Officials released a correction Wednesday that both victims are boys.

