Protest planned in place of canceled Mummers parade

New Year's Day in Philadelphia will go on without a Mummers parade this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but some are still planning to strut down 2 Street in the form of a constitutionally protected protest.

The Mummers are urging people to stay home, but thousands have responded to an unsanctioned event on Facebook promoting a so-called "Mummers/New Year's Day Peaceful Protest against Mayor Kenney."

Kenney, who grew up participating in Mummers parades, said he is "disappointed" that the parade has been canceled, but emphasized the importance of public health.

"We would urge them not to go out there and put themselves at risk and their families at risk for one year," Kenney said. "We can hopefully, if we get this under control, come back better next year and have a really good celebration."

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was in South Philadelphia early Friday morning and bumped into Amanda Ettinger, who has participated in 24 Mummers parades with The Avenuers. She, like Mayor Kenney, is upset the parade has been canceled but is prioritizing public health.

"No one wants to be the one who brings this home to their family or gets anyone sick, it's not worth it," Ettinger said. "It's a parade, I know this is a hobby and we treat it like a lifestyle, but it is really a hobby and it is not worth someone getting sick or injured or ruining our parade for years to come."

While it remains to be seen if the so-called protest will come to fruition, Flynn encountered at least two people dressed in Mummers garb who told him they were planning to "get the party started."

