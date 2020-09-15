Protesters gather in Old City ahead of Trump’s town hall

President Donald Trump arrived in Philadelphia for a town hall at the National Constitution Center scheduled for Tuesday night.

Opposing groups of protesters gathered outside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, hours before the event.

Dozens of Trump opponents held signs stating messages such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Trump/Pence out now” while chanting “We will not stop until they are gone” and other slogans. They were met by a smaller group of Trump supporters who waved his campaign flag.

The opposing groups exchanged derisive comments, but no physical confrontations were reported. A line of Philadelphia bike police were on scene to keep the groups separate.

Road are closed from 4th Street to 9th Street and from Market Street to Vine Street. Pedestrian access will also be limited in the area.

As for SEPTA, the Market-Frankford line will not make stops at 5th Street Station between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For access to the Market Frankford Line 2nd and 8th St Station will be open.

Bus routes 17, 33, 38, 44, 47, and 61 will be detoured in the vicinity of 5th & Market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

