Protests planned in Philadelphia as Wolf extends stay-at-home order

Protesters will demonstrate outside city hall Friday in Philadelphia less than 24-hours after Gov. Tom Wolf extended the region's stay-at-home order until Jun. 4.

Organizers on Facebook say protester will represent small business owners and the working class. The event encourages demonstrators to maintain state mandate social distance guidelines while protesting.

"Governor Wolf has told us May 8th was the date to begin safely reopening. As it turns out, May 8 has become the date for the rest of Pennsylvania while Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are left with the uncertainty of staying "in the red" indefinitely while our people and businesses continue to suffer with no end in sight," the Facebook page reads.

The group argues that while small businesses remain shuttered, big box retailers like Walmart, Target and Home Depot are deemed essential businesses.

The demonstration will aim to gridlock traffic outside of city hall, with protesters encouraged to honk their horns and make noise from inside their vehicles.

"Let's fill Broad Street and Market Street, from all sides, circling City Hall, and let Mayor Kenny, whose administration still collects their full paychecks while they raise our taxes, know that we won't be left behind and won't comply to his disastrous budget plan," the page reads.

Several rallies are planned to take place at City Hall on Friday. In late April, protesters gathered by the thousands in Harrisburg to protest the state's decision to keep businesses closed.

