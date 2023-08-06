PSP: Incident in Delaware County closes few miles of southbound I-95

article

Pennsylvania State Police confirm an incident occurred on I-95 southbound in Delaware County Sunday.

The incident forced the closure of a few miles of the highway between Route 320 and the Commodore Barry Bridge exit.

The incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 by East 12th Street and Edgmont Avenue Sunday afternoon, just after 3:30.

Officials did not provide details on what caused the incident or if anyone was injured, or their conditions.

The highway was reopened by 5 p.m.