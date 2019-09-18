PSPCA Dine Out for Pet's Sake
PHILADELPHIA - Join the Pennsylvania SPCA and Philadelphia Brewing Company for their first city-wide charitable dining event: Dine Out for Pet's Sake. Eat and drink at any of the participating restaurants and part of your check will be donated to the support the PSPCA's lifesaving mission.
Participating restaurants include:
- The Abbaye
- Batter & Crumbs
- Brick Wall Tavern
- Cantina Dos Segundos
- Chick's
- Cry Baby Pasta and Wine
- Doobie's
- Fergie'sFishtown Brewpub
- For Pete's Sake Pub
- Grace Tavern
- Harper's Garden
- Hip City Veg
- Knead Bagels
- Lucky 13
- McGillin's Olde Ale House
- Memphis Taproom
- Morgan's Pier
- Oath Pizza
- Philly Brewing Co
- Porta
- PS & Co.
- Rosy's Taco Bar
- Second District Brewing
- South Bowl
- SouthHouse
- Standard Tap
- Tattooed Mom
- The Thirsty Soul
- Triangle Tavern