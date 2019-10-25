PSPCA seeks the public's help after Shiba Inu puppy stolen from Erie Avenue headquarters
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help after a puppy was stolen from the Erie Avenue headquarters on Friday.
Officials say the man pictured in a Nike sweatshirt is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft that happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
If this individual is recognized, please call 911. If anyone sees the individual with the puppy, please call 911.