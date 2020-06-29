Quadruple shooting leaves man, 38, dead in Kensington

One person has died following a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday night on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street.

Police arrived to find three shooting victims at the scene, including a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene

A 33 –year old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back. A third victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

A short time after the incident, police learned a fourth victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to Episcopal Hospital after he too was shot in the leg. He was later transferred to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators say at least 15 shots were fired and several properties in the area were found to have exterior surveillance cameras that police hope will help with their investigation.

