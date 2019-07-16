R. Kelly ordered jailed without bond on sex crime charges
CHICAGO - A federal judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly held in Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges.
Kelly is accused of recruiting girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covering up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses.
Prosecutors wanted Kelly to remain in federal custody, where he's been since his arrest Thursday, because they say he's dangerous and a flight risk.
