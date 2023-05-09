Weather Authority: Rain ending Saturday night, setting up pleasant, mild Mother's Day

The soggy start to Saturday is ending as the drizzle that many areas across the region endured for most of the day is moving south and away.

The showers are pushing through Delaware and South Jersey, but will be over sometime in the evening.

Everyone will see dry and cloudy conditions through the overnight.

Mother’s Day will be beautiful, with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. A good day to take mom out for brunch or dinner or a picnic.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Showers ending. Low: 55

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 75, Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Warm again. High: 81, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 72, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 72, Low: 58