Weather Authority: Rain from coastal storm to taper off ahead of return to cold temperatures

Updated December 16, 2022 5:44AM
PHILADELPHIA - Blustery winds and rain will continue for part of the day Friday due to a coastal storm moving across the Delaware Valley. 

Elevated parts of the area saw several inches of snow from a combination of the storm's precipitation and cold temperatures. 

The storm system is keeping things damp with on-and-off rain throughout Friday morning as temperatures linger near 50 degrees. 

By lunchtime, the rain will begin to taper out of the area and a change in wind direction will bring a return to cold temperatures. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, overnight temperatures are near or below freezing as the high temperatures are set to be near 40 degrees. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Morning rain, colder. High: 48, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 42, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 38, Low: 28

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 30

TUESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 43, Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Possible snow and rain. High: 44, Low: 29