Weather Authority: Rain to taper off on warm Friday before temperatures drop for cold, sunny weekend

Thunderstorms from a cold front have moved offshore, but overnight showers are lingering in the Delaware Valley Friday morning.

The rain is scattered but impacting all three states in the area.

By 9 a.m., the rain will begin to taper off and the precipitation should be completely out of the area by lunchtime.

After the rain stops, temperatures, which are expected to be near 60 degrees during the day, will begin to drop.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is going to be cold with wind gusts.

Despite it being cold, the holiday weekend will include plenty of sunshine.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 57, Low: 54

SATURDAY: High: 41, Low: 31

SUNDAY: High: 45, Low: 29

MONDAY: High: 48, Low: 27

TUESDAY: High: 48, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: High: 55, Low: 41

THURSDAY: High: 52, Low: 39