Weather Authority: Rain, wind, mild temps Thursday night, ahead of cold weekend

A warm front is advancing across the area, with thunderstorms, in advance of more rain due Thursday night and overnight into Friday morning.

The temperatures will hold steady in the 50s overnight into Friday morning, as the rain continues. A few scattered thunderstorms may pop up, but no severe weather is expected.

The wind will continue to gust into Friday, as well.

Temperatures Friday will start in the mid-50s and drop throughout the day, landing in the lower 40s by Friday evening.

The weekend will be cold and breezy, under sunny skies.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain, wind. Low: 52

FRIDAY: Morning shower, temps drop. High: 56, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Cold, breezy. High: 40, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 27

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 48, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mild again. High: 55, Low: 40