Rare 'Corpse Flower' set to bloom at Longwood Gardens, and you can watch it live

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A rare flower known for its putrid smell is getting ready to bloom in Chester County!

Longwood Gardens is home to the giant corpse flower and is offering a live viewing experience for those who want to watch it bloom without having to smell it.

The six-foot-tall flower has been nicknamed 'Sprout', and you can watch a live feed of the flower on LongwoodGardens.org.

The stream page on the website reads in part: "We’re proud to say we’ve raised a stink … our Amorphophallus titanum (titan arum)—commonly known as the corpse flower—is about to bloom in our Conservatory’s Tropical Terrace!"

For those who want to experience the stink firsthand, there are special extended viewing hours Friday and Saturday.

The exact time the flower will bloom is not known.

