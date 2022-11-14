Recipes: Cray Taste Old City cooks up turkey three different ways for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA - Cray Taste Old City’s Chef Saquan Howard stopped by FOX 29 to reveal his recipes for three different turkeys you can try this Thanksgiving: traditional, jerk and garlic butter herb.
Ingredients:
Traditional Turkey
- 1/2 tsp Salt & Pepper
- Cajun seasoning
- 1 stick (4 oz.) of Butter & 1/4 cup of vegetable Oil
- Chopped Parsley
- 1 Cup of Chicken broth
- Combine and rub all ingredients onto turkey
Jerk Turkey
- Jerk Sauce
- 1 tbsp Black pepper
- 1 stick (4 oz.) of Butter & 1/4 cup of vegetable Oil
- 1 Cup of Chicken broth
- Combine and rub all ingredients onto turkey
Garlic Butter Herb Turkey
- 1/2 tsp Salt & Pepper
- Small Batch of finely chopped herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme)
- 12 finely chopped garlic cloves
- Softened 1 Unsalted stick (4 oz. ) of Butter
- Mix in mixing bowl Blend well
- Combine and rub all ingredients onto turkey
Directions:
- Make sure turkeys are defrosted and thawed. The rule is to allow the turkey to thaw for 24 hours for every 5 lbs. in the refrigerator, so 12-16 lb. turkeys take approximately 2.5 - 3 days in the refrigerator.
- Preheat oven to 425º
- Place turkey beast side up
- Brush turkey with butter after seasoning
- Roast turkey for 30 min.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350º and continue roasting for 2 1/2 hrs (cover with aluminum foil when skin begins to brown)
- Let turkey rest for 30 minutes and then slice and serve