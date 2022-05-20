Record-breaking heat builds Friday, weekend highs in the 90s

Record-breaking heat will be ramping up Friday and carry us into the weekend.

Temperatures will start off in the 50s Friday but will quickly heat up and make a run into the mid-80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and humidity through the day as well.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible for the north and west of Philadelphia, into the Lehigh Valley, so anyone headed in that direction Friday afternoon should be aware of changing conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday, when the area should see record-breaking heat. Temperatures will be reaching the mid 90s throughout most of the region.

It’s a summer pattern and everyone should take care to stay hydrated, check on the elderly, keep pets cool and exercise early in the day.

Sunday will remain hot, with temperatures in the lower 90s, before thunderstorms break the pattern and cools the area off.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. High: 86, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. High: 96, Low: 75

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. PM Storms High: 93, Low: 68