Report of possible active shooter prompts police investigation on Capitol Hill; all Senate buildings cleared

A report of a possible active shooter near the U.S. Senate Buildings Wednesday afternoon prompted shelter-in-place orders and evacuations by U.S. Capitol Police.

Officials now say after more than 200 officers went door-to-door through the three Senate buildings and searched the surrounding area, nothing was found and they do not believe there is any active threat.

In a notice to Senate building staff, police said: "Due to a security threat inside the building, immediately:

Move inside your office or the nearest office.

Take emergency equipment and visitors.

Close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows.

If you are in a public space, find a place to hide or seek cover.

Remain quiet and silence electronics.

Once you are in a safe location, immediately check in with your OEC.

No one will be permitted to enter or exit the building until directed by USCP.

If you are in a building outside of the affected area, remain clear of the police activity.

Await further direction."

Police say officers responded to a "concerning" 911 call that came in around 2:30 p.m. and immediately issued shelter-in-place orders for the office buildings and evacuated other nearby buildings.

There were no confirmed reports of gunfire throughout the investigation.

FOX News reporter Hillary Vaughn told FOX 5 she was on the third floor of the Russell Senate Office Building when police in assault gear entered and told members of the media to evacuate. Vaughn reports that they were ushered down the stairs and that "police were in a posture that seemed to be trying to contain an active threat."

Chad Pergram, senior Congressional correspondent for FOX News was also on the Senate side of the Capitol. He told FOX 5 that police were searching the Dirksen and Hart Buildings and that nothing was found.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger spoke at a press conference from Constitution Ave. saying officers finished searching the buildings just before 4 p.m. and "nothing was found."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.