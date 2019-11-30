Reports: Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after stabbing incident

article

According to reports, former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after he was stabbed serveral times Friday night at a Pittsburgh-area apartment.

Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reports that police have a woman in custody in connection with the alleged stabbing.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Pryor sustained stab wounds to the chest and shoulder. Pryor reportedly underwent surgery Saturday morning and is listed in critical condition.

The Pittsburgh news station says a heavy police presence could still be seen at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Pryor, a standout quarterback at Ohio State turned NFL wide receiver, played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins and Bills. He was most recently cut by the Jaguars.