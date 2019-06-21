Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday

article

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are set to arrest and deport families with court-ordered removals in 10 cities across the country starting on Sunday, according to reports.

The raids are expected to start in the early morning hours of Sunday, multiple news outlets reported, citing high-level officials familiar with the matter. ICE plans to use hotels as temporary staging areas to detain the families, according to The Washington Post.

ICE considered options to arrest and deport families who have gone through court proceedings for some time, according to CNN, but pushed the operation forward after President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday about the possible deportation of “millions” of immigrants.

The operation is expected to target about 2,000 families in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Orleans and San Francisco, CNN reported.

A source within the agency told CNN that field agents at local offices received briefings and training.

When families are arrested, they will likely be taken to an ICE detention center. Parents who have children who are U.S. citizens may get an ankle bracelet to give them time to get their affairs in order.

