Reports of an active shooter in Jersey City

There are multiple reports of an active shooter in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue in Jersey City.

At least one police officer was injured, according to NJ.com.

Two men were firing from inside a grocery store, added the website.

MLK Drive was cleared of any pedestrians.

At least one school in the area was placed on lockdown, sources told FOX 5 NY.

The NJ State Police Benevolence Association asked for prayers for officers in Jersey City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

